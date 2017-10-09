'We'll have good training again' – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return

Thomas Muller has aimed criticism at former head coach Carlo Ancelotti by saying Bayern Munich "will have good training again" following the return of Jupp Heynckes.

Ancelotti was sacked 24 hours after Bayern were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with former boss Heynckes announced as his replacement until the end of the season after Willy Sagnol had initially been put in temporary charge.

President Uli Hoeness claimed Ancelotti lost the support of five senior players at the club and there have been reports in Germany that his laid-back training sessions had begun to frustrate some of the squad.

Arjen Robben was said to have criticised the sessions but vehemently denied the claims, while Mats Hummels has also dismissed suggestions he was among those to turn against the Italian.

But Muller, who struggled for form for much of Ancelotti's year in charge, has welcomed the return of treble-winning coach Heynckes and admitted he hopes for an improvement in Bayern's preparations.

