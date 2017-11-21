'I'll be having words with Mo!' - Robbie Fowler jokes over Salah eclipsing his record

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's signing with the most prolific start after he scored a brace in Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton, and the man he eclipsed is having none of it.

Robbie Fowler's record of eight goals in his first 12 English Premier League games for the Kops was snapped by the Egypt international over the weekend after his well-taken strikes saw him coast to nine goals in the same number of games as the legendary figure.

Fowler, scorer of 163 top-flight goals, had seen his record for the fastest hat-trick in the English top-tier against Arsenal in 1994 shattered by Sadio Mane [then at Southampton] in 2015 and with the recent feat by the 25-year old, he jokingly said he would 'be having words with' the record signing.

“I’m getting fed up with these players to be fair! I had Sadio Mane breaking my hat-trick, now Mo's broken my goals per game at the start record. It’s become a little bit of a joke actually - I’ll be having words with Mo!," Fowler told LiverpoolEcho .

“But in all seriousness, I think he’s a fantastic player. He looks good, I was impressed with him pre-season actually, he looked like he was going to be a handful for Premier League defences.

“He was at Chelsea and I wouldn’t say he struggled but he didn’t get the game time he would have warranted. He went over to Italy and was brilliant. He’s come here and hit the ground running.

“This is what we wanted, this is what we probably needed, someone of his calibre scoring goals and looking like a real handful for opposition defences and long may it continue."

