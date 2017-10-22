'It'll never happen' - former Man Utd man Neville not keen on return to coaching

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is adamant he does not want to return to coaching in the future.

Neville was dismissed after less than four months in charge of Valencia in 2016 after winning just three of their 16 La Liga games under his stewardship.

The former full-back also resigned from his role as England assistant manager on the back of the Three Lions' dismal Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland.

He has since been linked with a number of coaching roles but Neville insists he holds no desire to take up another coaching position in the future.

“It’ll never happen,’ Neville told the Daily Mail. “I’m a million miles away.

“I suppose never is a strong word because in 10 years you might wake up and say: 'I want to coach.' I love football and the camaraderie but I don’t want to be in that environment any more.

“Up until 15 months ago I was coach of England and 19 months ago I was coach of Valencia, so it would be impossible to say at that stage that I’m never going to be a coach, but I had turned down two or three Premier League jobs, I turned down two Championship jobs and I wasn’t going to go into coaching.

“I did it because it was my business partner (Peter Lim, Valencia owner) and I thought that the opportunity for an Englishman to manage one of the top four or five clubs in Spain was never going to happen again.

