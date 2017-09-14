'I'll score against anyone in the world' - Kane warns rivals after Dortmund double

Harry Kane believes he can score against the best teams in the world, after inspiring Tottenham to a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The England international scored twice at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino’s men kicked off their Champions League campaign with a terrific victory over the Bundesliga giants.

The result leaves Spurs second in a tough-looking group which also features Real Madrid and APOEL Nicosia, and Kane believes that he has the ability to score against the very best, with back-to-back ties against the European champions to come after a trip to Cyprus.

“In my eyes there’s still a long way to go,” he told reporters after being asked if he had achieved world-class status. “I’m very proud to be where I am and to produce my best against the best is what it’s all about.

View photos Harry Kane Tottenham Dortmund More

View photos Harry Kane Tottenham More

“It’s a pleasing night for myself, personally, and for the team as well so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working hard.

“I fancy myself to score against anyone in Europe or in the world. I’ve just got to take that confidence going forward and with the players I’ve got behind me, setting me up, I should be okay.”

Heung-Min Son scored Spurs’ opening goal after being set away by Kane, and the 24-year-old then scored his side’s second – the third of the match after Andriy Yarmolenko’s exquisite equaliser – with an excellent individual strike.

Collecting the ball on the halfway line, Kane shrugged off two Dortmund challenges before sending a rasping drive past Roman Burki, and then sealed the victory with a skidding low effort on the hour mark.

And Kane was thrilled with his first goal of the night, marking it out as one of the finest he has scored for Spurs.

View photos GFX Info Harry Kane Tottenham BVB quote More

Read More