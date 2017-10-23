'I'll see if I can be one of the best' - Usain Bolt sets big ambition in football career

The 31-year-old is aiming to start his football career after he recovers from a hamstring injury and wants to see how far he can go

Sprinting icon Usain Bolt is curious to see if he can become one of the world's best players as he prepares to start a career in football.

The Jamaican athlete has often talked about changing sports and is a proud Manchester United fan.

Now that he has retired from sprinting, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist recently revealed his plan to begin his journey into football in 2018, after he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Although Bolt recently turned 31, he feels the time is right to make a dream come true.

"It's my personal goal, and I do not really care what people think about it," he told reporters at the Formula 1 race in Texas.

Injury prevented Bolt from making an appearance at a Man Utd legends game earlier this year, while his agent claimed in August that 12 clubs have offered him a trial and that Borussia Dortmund are open to training with him.

"They told me that the invitation always stands, so it's just about getting past the injury and getting into shape.

"I'll try and find out if I can be one of the best.

"I won't lie, if I realise I can't do it, I will say to myself: 'Forget it.' I won't be embarrassed.

"It's another chapter in my life that I would really like to start. If you have a dream or something you really want to do..."