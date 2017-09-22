'I'm going to refuse to play with myself' - Alli outraged at FIFA 18 rating

Tottenham attacker Dele Alli has expressed his outrage at his 84-overall rating in FIFA 18.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the best young players in world football, having won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the last two seasons.

Alli has started the season brightly with two goals in the Premier League and another to help Spurs progress in the Carabao Cup, and has been rated among the top 100 players in the world in FIFA 18.

Despite being ranked the same as Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Sadio Mane, the England international is disappointed with his rating and claims that he will not play as his in-game version until EA Sports give him a higher score.

"To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good," Alli told the Mirror.

"I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

FIFA 18 rating Dele Alli More

Alli's 84 rating ranks him as number 29 among the top Premier League players, with Spurs team-mates Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris all rated higher.

The standard edition of FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29, while the Icon and Ronaldo editions are released three days earlier.