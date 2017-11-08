'I'm happy to be back!' - Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return

Having struggled with his fitness since scoring the winner in the 2014 World Cup final, the midfielder is happy to be back in action

Mario Gotze is glad to be back in action for club and country after returning from another extended spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Gotze, who has had two injury-hit seasons since scoring the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, has started seven Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund this season.

With Gotze preparing to make his first international appearance in a year against England at Wembley on Friday, the playmaker is keen to reintegrate into the world champions' squad.

"After the Confederations Cup and the qualifiers, we're very well equipped," Gotze told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm happy to be back and I think we're in a good way and play two tough tests with two good opponents now.

"For me it's important to perform in my club and with the national team, as well. I'm happy to be back, to play in the Bundesliga again and hopefully for the national team too. I'm looking forward to the upcoming year."

Gotze was only able to start 11 league games for Dortmund last season, with his campaign severely interrupted by a metabolic disorder.

"It wasn't my first injury and not my first break without football," Gotze added. "Of course you do the rehab and there are times where you reflect about your style of playing, your physical shape.

"It's about seeing the positives and the objectives. My aim was to be back in pre-season in summer and I made it."

England's squad has been disrupted by a series of injuries, with the likes of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and leading striker Harry Kane pulling out.

But defender Niklas Sule believes facing the Three Lions will be a good test for the world champions ahead of a home friendly against France on Tuesday - and next year's World Cup.

"I think England have got some good players as compensation, so do we," Sule said. "It will be very tough against them.

"Even without Harry Kane, there is [Jamie] Vardy or some other players who are hard to defend. We're looking forward to the game."