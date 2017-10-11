Neymar 'happy' to see Messi reach World Cup as Barcelona star's wife sends special message

Brazil forward Neymar has admitted he is pleased that former team-mate Lionel Messi will play in the 2018 World Cup, with the Argentine's wife also sending a special message on social media.

Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina sealed automatic qualification to next summer's competition in Russia, helping his country climb from sixth to third in the CONMEBOL table.

The pair played together for four seasons at Barcelona before Neymar's world record €222 million transfer to PSG in August, with the Brazilian's departure from Camp Nou accompanied by claims that he had to leave to escape Messi's shadow.

