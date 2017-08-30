'I'm not fazed' - Udi confident of Sunshine Stars' survival chances

Despite their place on the log, the gaffer is unmoved and resolute that his side will escape relegation

Sunshine Stars coach Duke Udi has blamed his forwards' profligacy in a 2-0 defeat to Katsina United but he insists they can still escape relegation.

Chinedu Udechukwu's brace saw the Owena Whales crumbled to the relegation threatened hosts at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

But the gaffer has absolved centre referee, Isyaku Ibrahim of any blame, accusing his wards of failing to convert none of their many created chances.

"The centre referee was right with the penalty calls," Udi told media.

"We conceded the penalties ourselves and we failed to get anything from the game due to our wastefulness particularly in the first half. Imagine the begging chances. Shame we couldn't take them.

"I still believe we will avoid relegation this season though some interesting plans are playing out in the league at this stage.

"I am not fazed we have our destiny in our own hands heading into the last two games of the season and it is up to us to decide our fate starting with our next home tie against FC Ifeanyi Ubah."