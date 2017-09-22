'I'm not going to cry about Pogba' - Mourinho backs Manchester United to survive without injured star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he does not know when Paul Pogba will return, but will not "cry" about the midfielder's absence.

Pogba was forced off injured during United's Champions League opener against Basel, and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since September 12. The Red Devils have not put a timescale on the 24-year-old's injury layoff, and Mourinho was once again reluctant to indicate when the club's record signing would return.

"No idea," Mourinho told reporters. "But again, it's a great opportunity for other players to play and I trust them all.

"So I'm not going to cry or count the days for Pogba to return. Until he's back, I trust my players."

United take on Southampton on Saturday, travelling to St Mary's as they hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season. The Red Devils sit in second place on alphabetical order, behind local rivals Manchester City after winning four of their first five games.

Ahead of the clash, Mourinho praised new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who he feels is an experienced replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Claude Puel.

"That's why he is there; experience as a player, experience as a coach and working with a coach who is as experienced as Rafa Benitez," the 54-year-old said.

"For sure, he prepared himself well for this challenge in Spain and Argentina. And Southampton, to be fair, I have played them a lot in my second spell in England; I played them and they had Mauricio [Pochettino], then Koeman and then Puel and now Pellegrino. I don't see many changes [in style of play].

"They're stable in how they play, the quality of their players. It's a good team to be a manager of, very good."