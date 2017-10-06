'I'm ready to deliver victory' for Zambia - Sakala on Nigeria clash

The Chipolopolo are hoping for their first ever World Cup appearance and the forward has stated his readiness to help them achieve the feat

Fashion Sakala states his readiness to help Zambia conquer Nigeria in their decisive Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying encounter.

Last month, the Chipolopolo defeated Algeria home and away to revive their World Cup dreams and are hoping to close gap with table-topper, Super Eagles with a win at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

And the Spartak Moscow forward admits victory over the north Africans has given them huge motivation in the quest to upset Gernot Rohr's men on Saturday.

"I really feel motivated and I know that God will do it for us because beating Algeria home and away was not easy but he did it for us," Sakala told Goal.

"I'm confident of doing great things on Saturday to keep my name going higher. God took charge of everything in Zambian football we have a very good spirit and I believe that if we can continue like this we will take our country very far. We have a good team of young players who are ready to make the country proud.

"We believe in ourselves that we can qualify for the World Cup. All our people in Zambia expect us to win they are giving us full support and we are ready to give them results," he added.

"They want us to qualify for the World Cup and we believe it will happen. The game against Nigeria is very important and its the key to our chance to qualify for the World Cup.

"Algeria's game gave us confidence and it showed us that we can win against any team at any time because Algeria is one of the best team in Africa," he continued.

"Personally, I can say I respect the Super Eagles. They have a good team with high profile players and it helps me to work extra hard to beat big players at their home ground.

"They won in Zambia but that's the past its history and this another game, I'm ready to deliver victory to my people in Zambia."