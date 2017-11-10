'I'm sure I'll be in Germany's World Cup squad' - Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is confident he will play for Germany at the 2018 World Cup after earning a recall for the friendlies against England and France.

The Manchester City midfielder has been selected for the national team for the first time in a year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in a Premier League game against Watford last December.

Gundogan 3/1 to score v England

He missed Germany’s deciding World Cup qualifiers but is happy to be back for Joachim Low’s side ahead of Friday’s game against England at Wembley.

“I am really happy to be nominated. The elite footballers of one country meet at the national team and it’s an honour for me to be among them,” Gundogan told SPOX.com.

“I haven’t earned as many caps as I should have. Because of this, it is maybe even more special for me to be back in the team.”

The 27-year-old has had to cope with various injuries in recent years. Since making his international debut in 2011, Gundogan has appeared in just 20 games for Germany and missed both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

