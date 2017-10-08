'I'm very happy at West Ham' - Chicharito slams reports he wants to leave

The Mexico international only joined the Hammers in the summer but has already been linked with a January departure

Javier Hernandez has ruled out a transfer away from West Ham, claiming he is "very happy" at the club.

The Mexico international joined the Hammers from Bayer Leverkusen this summer in a deal worth around £16 million, but has already been linked with a move away in the new year.

West Ham find themselves in 15th position in the Premier League after seven games, two points above the relegation zone, with Hernandez struggling to find his feet in east London.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker has scored three times for his new club but has been deployed in a wider position than the 29-year-old is used to in Slaven Bilic's 4-3-3 formation.

Rumours emerged that Hernandez had told Hammers chiefs that he was keen on a move away from the capital club, with Sevilla and Valencia cited by Spanish publication Don Balon.

However, responding to the reports on Twitter, Hernandez insists he is happy at West Ham and has no plans to leave.

He said: "That’s a lie! I’m very happy at West Ham!! #COYI."