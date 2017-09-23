'We're Manchester United, we'll sing what we want!' Fans respond to being told not to chant Romelu Lukaku song

Manchester United sang the song after Romelu Lukaku had given them the lead at St Mary's: Getty

​Manchester United fans have continued to chant the Romelu Lukaku song despite being urged by the player not to do so.

The Belgian has swiftly established himself as a fans' favourite since his big-money summer switch from Everton, thanks in no small part to six goals in as many games and added a seventh opening the scoring against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Lukaku already has a couple of chants in his honour, although one to the tune of the Stone Roses' Made of Stone has caused controversy as it references the size of his penis.

"Great backing since I joined #MUFC," he was quoted as saying on the club's official Twitter account earlier this week. "Fans have meant well with their songs but let's move on together. #RespectEachOther"

But the vocal away section at St Mary's continued to sing it on Saturday before responding with "We're Manchester United, we'll sing what we want".

The song, using a stereotype about black men, led anti-discrimination body Kick It Out to call for action against the "racist" chant.

United contacted relevant bodies to see whether the song could be categorised as racism by the letter of the law, while saying in a statement they have a "zero tolerance towards all forms of discrimination".

The club posted on social media ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Burton that "action will be taken against any offensive behaviour", reminding supporters of the club's commitment to inclusivity.

Old Trafford stewards were briefed on the matter before the match and prepared to act where necessary, with United liaising with supporters' groups before kick-off.

Midway through the first half a chant to the tune of Made of Stone was heard at Old Trafford, with a pocket of fans chanting about Lukaku but having appeared to tweak the words.

It is understood there were no arrests or complaints to the Greater Manchester Police on the night.