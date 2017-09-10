'He's no longer with the best' - Wenger questions Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona for PSG

The Arsenal boss feels financial reward or the desire to become a central figure encouraged the Brazilian to leave Barcelona for PSG

Many football stars aspire to play alongside the best talent in the world but Neymar "decided to go the other way", according to Arsene Wenger.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a stunning coup by luring Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million in August.

He has been joined by Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes, having sacrificed the chance to continue his fruitful partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack at Camp Nou.

Arsenal manager Wenger, speaking to beIN SPORTS, acknowledged his surprise that a global talent in the prime of his career would choose to leave the La Liga giants.

"Neymar never expressed exactly in his statement the reasons of his move, because there is always a huge desire for the players to play with the best players," he said.

"He decided to go the other way, so that is… for financial reasons, or for reasons that he thinks Paris Saint-Germain is tomorrow's club and will take over from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"Or maybe for individual reasons, such as maybe he wants to become the player that the team turns around, and to be acknowledged as the best player in the world."