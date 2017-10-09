We're 'not scared of Akwa United' – Niger Tornadoes' Bala warns ahead Federation Cup final

The Ikon Allah Boys will face Abdu Maikaba’s men in the final in Lagos and the gaffer insists his side is not scared of meeting the 2015 winners

Niger Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala declares that his side will not be intimidated by the credentials of Akwa United at this year’s Federation Cup final.

The Promise Keepers defeated Sunshine Stars 3-1 in a semi-final tie to qualify for the final but the Ikon Allah Boys handler, who watched the encounter, insists they will leave anything to chance at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

“I came to witness the second semi-final match between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars knowing fully well that our next opponents in the final will be the winner of this game,” Bala told Goal.

“I also watched how they play and work out a plan on how to confront them in the final. The game was a tough one.

"The two teams gave a good account of themselves but Akwa was the better and luckiest team winning the match by 3-1 and qualifying for the final.

“I must congratulate Akwa for getting the final. Akwa is a very good team which everybody knows this season because they have presented a very solid team with quality players.

“It is going to be a big task for us facing them in the final. We are not scared of Akwa United but we are going to work very hard and see how we can come out of the match [final] successfully," he concluded.