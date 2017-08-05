'It's now or never' for MFM - Olatunbosun on elusive Enyimba win

The Olukoya Boys’ forward has said that they are fired up to claim a maiden win over the People’s Elephants to show their title intent

MFM striker, Sikiru Olatunbosun says 'it's now or never' for MFM to claim their first victory over Enyimba when both sides clash at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The last three competitive confrontations between both sides have ended in draw and the high-flying winger stresses they cannot settle for another share of the spoils this term if they are serious about overtaking topflight leaders, Plateau United on the table.

“We know it is only a win that counts for us at this time. Enyimba have always been very tough and they will be as forceful as ever on Sunday. We have trained very hard for this tie and it is only the three points that will be ideal for the amount of energy we have dissipated preparing for this match,” Olatunbosun told Goal.

“It is now or never for us to separate ourselves from Enyimba. We want to make name for ourselves and the away win against Remo Stars has bolstered that. We must not make light work of what we labored for in Sagamu and a win against Enyimba will solve all that.

“Even though Stephen Odey and I couldn’t take part in official training with our club because of our involvement in the national team - but took part in the light workout session we had on Saturday morning - We are good to go!”

Olatunbosun has scored eight goals in the league this season and his partnership with Odey have produced 26 goals which have shot MFM to second in the league standings with 55 points from 32 games.