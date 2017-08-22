'We can't accept this!' - Monaco Ultras slam Mbappe over wage demands

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond throughout the ongoing summer window

Monaco's ultras have delivered a firm message to Kylian Mbappe, insisting that they are concerned about reports of his excessive wage demands.

The France international striker has been attracting interest from Europe's top clubs this summer, with the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City all keen on signing the 18-year-old sensation.

Mbappe was left out of the squad for his side's 1-0 win over Metz on August 18 and Monaco's ultra supporters have now released a statement condemning the player's reportedly excessive contract demands.

The statement, posted on Twitter, read: "It's now been several weeks since the season restarted, and our club have done so in a fine manner. We follow the current situation of AS Monaco closely. Today, we, Ultras Monaco 1994, are standing to react to an affair that concerns one of our players.

"These last few days, we have learned with stupefaction and indignation the numbers spoken about by the media concerning Kylian Mbappe, but also about his salary demands to extend his contract with our club. We don't believe that any player is worth so many million euros.

"We believe in a football as the people's game, and so values like the love of the shirt and respect for the club that formed you in life. We can't accept that one of our players is permitted to act like this and demand such sums without having proven himself in more than a few dozen matches at the professional level.

"We stand equally to remind Kylian Mbappe and his group that no one is above the institution of AS Monaco.

"So, we hope that our leaders will take the necessary decision to impose themselves in order to close this affair if these excessive salary demands were to be confirmed, taking into account that it is not essential to strengthen the squad to win the title. Since their arrival, they have proven their competence and we fully believe in them to fight for a team capable of defending our crown, with or without Mbappe."