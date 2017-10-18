'You can't question Arsenal's character' - Wenger hits back at Deeney after cojones jibe

Arsene Wenger believes Troy Deeney's comments that his Arsenal team lack character are without justification.

Watford striker Deeney came off the bench and equalised with a penalty before Tom Cleverley secured a 2-1 comeback win for Marco Silva's side over the Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal 4/5 to beat Red Star

Referee Neil Swarbrick's decision to award a spot-kick when Richarlison went down under a challenge from Hector Bellerin angered Wenger but Deeney mocked the Frenchman for making excuses.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Red Star Belgrade, Wenger pointed at Arsenal's form before the Vicarage Road setback to defend his players.

"Everyone is entitled to talk," he said. "We don't listen to what people say – we try to analyse or own game.

"I love my players and I trust their strength of character to respond quickly. I know who my players really are.

"In the last seven games we had six wins and one draw. Comments are part of the modern game.

"You can't question our character. People try and put us down, they always have. Those comments aren't justified."

Mesut Ozil Arsenal Watford 14102017 More