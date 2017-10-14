'I can't imagine Bayern without Muller' - Hoeness backing World Cup winner to overcome struggles

Life was not always easy for the forward under Carlo Ancelotti, but the club president says the Bundesliga champions would not be the same without him

Thomas Muller epitomises the "mia san mia" culture at Bayern Munich and it is hard to imagine the club without the forward, says president Uli Hoeness.

Germany international Muller endured a difficult time under the recently-sacked Carlo Ancelotti, stating earlier this season: "I don't know exactly what qualities the coach wants to see".

Muller's struggles to fit into Ancelotti's system were demonstrated by the fact he scored just five Bundesliga goals last term and has only one to his name this season.

There was even speculation Muller might consider his future at the Allianz Arena, but the departure of Ancelotti and consequent return of Jupp Heynckes – who he won the treble under in the past – has seemingly ended any notion of that possibility.

And Hoeness talked up Muller's importance, claiming he identifies clearly with the club's 'mia san mia' slogan, which translates as 'we are who we are'.

He told TZ: "I cannot imagine Bayern without Thomas.

"He is part of the mia san mia feeling. You need people like him."

Bayern host Freiburg on Saturday afternoon.