'You can't please everyone' - Marquinhos defends Neymar

Marquinhos has spoken out in defence of criticism faced by his PSG and Brazil team-mate Neymar, insisting it’s impossible to please everyone.

The world’s most expensive footballer, Neymar has remained in the headlines since his high-profile switch from Barcelona to the French capital this year, and has faced accusations he has become a divisive figure at PSG.

READ MORE:

Coutinho to miss Japan clash | Brazil's World Cup hopefuls | Last chance for Douglas Costa

A high-profile spat with team-mate Edinson Cavani over the taking of a penalty made headlines around the world, but Marquinhos has dismissed concerns over Neymar’s temperament.

"For everything Neymar has been doing on the pitch, whoever thinks he's not [performing as expected] must be watching another game. He's a different player, a star, someone who instantly becomes a target for other players, for the press and fans,” said Marquinhos.

Neymar Cavani More