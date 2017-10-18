'They're like my thoughts on nuclear physics' - Spanish minister slams Pep's opinions on Catalunya

Pep Guardiola has been sharply rebuked by Spanish government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo after the Manchester City manager dedicated his side's Champions League win over Napoli to two jailed Catalan separatist politicians.

Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, leaders of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural respectively, appeared before the High Court in Madrid on Monday and are being held without bail while under investigation for sedition.

Sanchez and Cuixart were leading figures in Catalonia's October 1 independence referendum, which was deemed to be illegal by the Spanish government, and their arrests prompted protests on Tuesday.

Asked about the situation after City overcame Napoli 2-1 to make it three wins out of three in Group F, Guardiola – who has been actively involved in the campaign for Catalan independence in his home region – told reporters: "It's a good time to dedicate them this win.

"We have shown in Catalonia that citizenship is bigger than any ideas. Omnium and ANC have always acted with civility, expressing their ideas of what we want.

"Right now the situation is as it is and we hope they can be released soon because right now it feels as if we all were there."

But Mendez de Vigo, Spain's Minister of Education, Culture and Sport, told RNE: "Pep Guardiola's opinion on politics is like mine over nuclear physics.

