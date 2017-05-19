'It's all about the transition' - Socceroos analyst wary of Saudi Arabia

Australia must be aware of Saudi Arabia's threat on the counterattack when they meet the Green Falcons in Adelaide next month, according to Socceroos analyst Luc Trani.

The former A-League assistant coach is doing opposition research for Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou while he searches for his next full-time position and, having seen the Saudis play against Thailand in March, Trani has plenty of respect for Bert van Marwijk's team.

Saudi Arabia thumped Thailand 3-0 in Bangkok when Trani watched them at Rajamangala National Stadium, and while his focus was on the home side ahead of Australia's clash with the War Elephants in September, he was impressed with how Van Marwijk the hosts' back three.

View photos Thailand v Saudi Arabia World Cup qualifying 23032017 More

Thailand v Saudi Arabia, World Cup qualifier

Trani showed Goal his 50-slide presentation on Thailand that he sent to Postecoglou's coaching team and highlighted how the Saudis might target the Socceroos' controversial new 3-2-4-1 system.

VIDEO: Postecoglou lashes out at formation critics

While the Socceroos struggled against three centre-backs when they drew with Thailand in November, Saudi Arabia's swift front three of Mohammad Al Sahlawi, Yehya Al Shehri and Nawaf Al Abid thrived.

"It's all about the transition phases where they'll [Saudi Arabia] sit off and they'll congest any space in midfield, and they'll pounce on any turnovers in the middle of the pitch and then they'll look at exploiting those areas outside the centre-backs," Trani said.

"So that's a real important element of the game."

View photos Luc Trani Thailand v Saudi Arabia Report More

The Socceroos will host Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval on June 6 and Trani believes victory is vital for Postecoglou's men if they are to qualify automatically for Russia 2018.

Australia sit third in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation's third phase of World Cup qualifying, three points behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.

COMMENT: Socceroos unconvincing to start 2017

The top two teams will advance directly to next year's World Cup, while the third-placed team in the two groups will progress to a series of play-offs.

Trani reckons the Socceroos need to "put the pressure back on" Group B's leaders to ensure they must go for the win when Saudi Arabia host Japan in the final round in September.

Australia drew 2-2 away to Saudi Arabia in October.

Read More