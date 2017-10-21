'I would've earned a lot more!' – Verratti reveals why he snubbed Barcelona

Marco Verratti has revealed that he cut short his summer holiday to talk with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique, a discussion that ultimately led to him deciding to stay at the club.

After PSG were dumped out of the Champions League and failed to retain their Ligue 1 title, their project seemed to be wavering, yet during the summer they reinforced heavily, signing the likes of Dani Alves, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

There was a period, however, when it seemed they could lose their best players, with Verratti having considered leaving the club, with Barcelona ready to pounce.

He has now revealed he is glad to have stayed in Paris, however, and says that Neymar was similar in his thinking and that it wasn't about money, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea having been linked with moves.

“I’m honest, for the first time in five years I wondered if I should stay here,” he told L’Equipe.

“People think that I play for PSG for the money, but I could get that elsewhere, too. If I had moved in the summer, there were clubs ready to pay €100m to sign me and I would have earned a lot more.

“Neymar, he could have earned as much with Manchester City or Chelsea. He didn’t sign here for the money but the project. It’s the same with me.”

