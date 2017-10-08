'I've let the nation down' - Sakala disappointed as Nigeria end Zambia's World Cup dreams

The Chipolopolo failed to realize their dream of qualifying for World Cup due to the Super Eagles defeat and the forward has shouldered the blames

Fashion Sakala is disappointed as Zambia will not be represented at the Russia 2018 World Cup after they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Nigeria in Uyo.

An Alex Iwobi 73rd minute strike was all the Super Eagles needed to dump Wedson Nyirenda's side out of contention for a place in Russia next year.

And the Spartak Moscow attacker shoulders responsibility for the Chipolopolo's inability to qualify for the showpiece, admitting he 'let the nation down'.

"I really feel bad and I know that I've disappointed and let the nation down again but it's a game I hope they will understand," Sakala told Goal.

"Zambians expected us to win the match to go the World Cup for the first and the whole nation was waiting for the victory.

"It's really sad for our people and the country of Zambia but we know next time will make them proud.

"We are always trying to make our country proud and will take it serious to make our people happy and they deserve happiness from this game of football.

"We are out of the qualifiers and we thank God for helping us to come this far. We will try to work extra hard as a team to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations," he assured.

On Nigeria's qualification for the mundial the sixth time, Salaka hopes they turn out good representative of the continent.

"Yea, I respect them [Nigeria] and they deserve it because they worked hard to qualify, so we put them into God's hand to prepare well and make us proud as Africa's representative," he concluded.