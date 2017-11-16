'It's the worst injury I've ever known' - Wenger hopes Cazorla can return

Santi Cazorla's fitness nightmare amounts to the worst injury Arsene Wenger has ever seen, but the Arsenal manager remains hopeful the popular playmaker can return to action next year.

The Spain international has not played since October 2016 due to Achilles tendonitis and had already spent long stretches on the sidelines prior to that.

Cazorla revealed in an interview this month that he could even have lost his foot due to an infection.

Asked at a news conference before Saturday's north London derby if the 32-year-old's problems amount to one of the most serious fitness issues the manager has encountered during his long career in football, Wenger's response was unequivocal.

"Yes," he said. "Yes, it is the worst injury I have known, that started with a little pain and got worse and worse.

"I know how much Santi loves to play and to be out there every day. I feel really sorry for what happened to him because it's unbelievable.

