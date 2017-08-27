'Xhaka's not even on Ndidi's level!' - Arsenal fans hammer midfielder after terrible performance

The midfielder suffered through some embarrassing low-lights in the first half against Liverpool, after which his side trailed 2-0

Granit Xhaka’s first half against Liverpool was certainly memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

Arsenal went into the half-time break 2-0 down at Anfield, in no small part due to a 45 minutes of miscues, often by the midfielder.

Xhaka even tried a backheel back to goalkeeper Petr Cech when being chased down in his own six-yard box, leading to him conceding a corner.

And Arsenal fans did not hold anything back on Twitter as they vented frustration over the scoreline and the Switzerland international's performance...

Who remembers when Arsenal fans compared Xhaka to Pogba? Now Xhaka isn't even on Ndidi's level. — Övie (@OvieO) August 27, 2017

Xhaka has 6 assists this season. 4 of them for the opposition. Overrated. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) August 27, 2017

Someone get me a gif of Wijnaldum ending Xhaka's career. — Mike (@MikeMongie) August 27, 2017

I've seen a lot of stupid things from an Arsenal player but that attempted back heel to the keeper from Xhaka was shocking. — ARSENAL (@Artekkers) August 27, 2017

Xhaka trying to backheel it to Cech 2 yards from his own goal.. #ComedyClub — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) August 27, 2017

Wenger thought Xhaka was a box to box midfielder, thinks Kolasinac is a CB, does he even know who he's signing these days? — Magnifiqué (@GameChangerEW) August 27, 2017

Once again you've managed to ruin my day pic.twitter.com/vTPB5BL9pU — sj (@lonely_desire) August 27, 2017

Neville: "Xhaka has just tried to backheel the ball to his goalkeeper in the six yard box. Try to put words to that if you can." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 27, 2017

Xhaka again. 3 errors leading to goals in 3 games. No steel to our midfield/defence. Appalling start. — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) August 27, 2017