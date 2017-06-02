'An appointment with history' beckons for both Real Madrid and Juventus as they eye Champions League glory

Within both squads in Cardiff this weekend, there is that rare ‘sense of destiny’ that actually goes beyond the usual feeling when sides reach this vaunted stage, the glorious natural peak at the end of a season.

That is because, as elevated a fixture as this always is, this also feels like a Champions League final above so many others, maybe with the most at stake since 2009 and the closest and highest-quality match-up since that meeting too.

Just like for that match in Rome between Manchester United and Barcelona, the most prestigious trophy in club football is not the end in itself, but merely the final part in what would be two greater feats. Juventus are looking to win their first ever treble and first European Cup in 21 years, while Real Madrid are looking to become the first in 27 years to retain the trophy and thereby claim their 12th, while also winning their first league and cup double in 59 years.

It is, as Sergio Ramos put it, “an appointment with history”.

Such stakes reflect the rarity of how both teams come to Wales in rousingly good form, fully believing they can crown their seasons, rather than just save them or claim the trophy while finishing third in the league.

It is an evocative throwback in that sense, the type of match this showpiece used to always be about, making it all the more fitting that it is two of the most grandiose clubs in football involved.

Such stakes have also fostered that sense of destiny within the squads and a lot of talk of “will”, of “conviction”, of a complete absence of doubt or hesitation. Both are ready to set records and make history.

View photos The scene is set for Saturday's final (Getty) More

Dani Alves put that in his own inimitable way. “We have that ambition, we have that will to win,” the Brazilian said of Juventus. “We're hungry and we have that plate of food in front of us. We want it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo put it far more bluntly. “Too much humility is a bad thing. We’re better than them.”

Juve manager Max Allegri agreed Real were favourites, and it’s obvious that the defending champions have so many more individual stars, but a better team? That is highly debatable.

There is a strong argument that Juve are a much better collective, work better together, and are well capable of applying that cohesion to frustrate Real and eventually pull them apart. That togetherness can best be seen in their cast-iron backline which has proved to be impenetrable this season.

Indeed, the meeting of the finest defence in Europe against one of the fiercest frontlines is just another strand that only further enriches this fixture.

That is the other enthralling element about this showpiece. It doesn’t just have more at stake than most Champions League finals, but feels like it has so many more storylines, too.

View photos Real Madrid have the task of breaking down Juve's defence (Getty) More

Read More