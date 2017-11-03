'There aren't enough adjectives to describe Messi's career' - Valverde hails Barca star ahead of 600th game

Lionel Messi is in line to make his 600th Barcelona appearance in Saturday's La Liga clash with Sevilla and an astonished Ernesto Valverde surmising he has "run out of adjectives for him".

The 30-year-old made his first appearance for the club in October 2004 and has since gone on to become one of the greatest players of all time.

Leo Messi hat-trick v Sevilla - 16/5

Messi is the club's all-time leading scorer with 523 across all competitions – his first coming against Albacete in May 2005.

As he looks set to reach 600 appearances on Saturday, he will undoubtedly have one eye on Xavi's club record of 767.

And Valverde was quick to point out that the sheer quality he has shown across his 599 games thus far makes the feat all the more impressive.

"That's extraordinary," Valverde told a news conference on Friday. "To do that for the same club and scoring the goals he does, getting the assists he gets and showing the brilliance he has is crazy - we've run out of adjectives for him.

"It shows how important he is to this club. I don't know if there will ever be anyone like him.

"It's not just the number [that is so impressive] – it's what those games have been like."

Lionel Messi Barcelona Bilbao More