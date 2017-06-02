'Arsene f***ed that up!' - Tony Adams in astonishing off-air attack on Wenger

Arsene Wenger "f***** up" Arsenal’s efforts to sign Mark Schwarzer in 2010 and has “always had a problem with goalkeepers”, according to Tony Adams.

The former Gunners captain has been outspoken in his views of the French coach over recent weeks, claiming that he has “never been a coach” and that his reign could “crumble” after signing a two-year contract extension.

Adams has now hit out at Wenger’s transfer policy, with the veteran manager renowned for his frugal approach to recruitment.

It was that mindset which cost Schwarzer a move to Emirates Stadium while on the books at Fulham, with the ex-Australia international admitting that he was "left hanging".

Adams added during an off-air conversation during an interview with talkSPORT which was captured on Facebook Live: "Arsene f***** that up.

“I think it was £5 million, if you go a little bit more you would have got it."

Adams was then quizzed about Arsenal’s current crop of goalkeepers, but steered the debate in a different direction by suggesting that Wenger has always struggled in that department – with even an iconic figure that he inherited when taking the reins not entirely to his taste.

"I think he’s always had a problem with goalkeepers," said the man who won two Premier League titles under Wenger.

"He didn't like Dave Seaman. He wanted these explosive continental goalkeepers – Barthez, he always used to go on about Fabian Barthez."

World Cup winner Barthez did spend time in English football, but it was Manchester United rather than Arsenal who snapped him up in 2000.