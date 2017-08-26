'He will be back in January' - Mourinho give Ibrahimovic update

The Man Utd manager expects the forward to return for in January and bring "extra quality" in the latter part of 2017-18

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action in January and effectively count as a new signing for the club.

The 35-year-old sealed a return to the club this week, signing a new one-year deal less than two months after leaving upon the expiry of his previous contract.

Ibrahimovic is still recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained in the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht in April and has published videos on social media highlighting his impressive progress.

Mourinho, however, does not expect the striker to be available until the new year and suggested that his return will mean they do not need to spend money in the next transfer window.

"He will be back in January," Mourinho told BT Sport following his side's 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

"When the market is open and people are spending money, we don't. But we get a player who was fundamental for us last season. He comes to give us extra quality in the second half of the season.”