We're on the Ball - Paceman Jake says England's homework is paying off

Jake Ball says Joe Root and Shane Bond have provided the England bowlers with invaluable information on Australia's batsmen.

Jake Ball felt England reaped the rewards of doing their homework on day two of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Ball claimed the scalp of David Warner (26) as Australia slumped to 76-4 in reply to 302, before Steve Smith (64 not out) and Shaun Marsh (44no) frustrated the tourists on another day of attrition in Brisbane.

England prevented Warner from getting into full flow before the dangerous opener pulled a short delivery from Ball straight to Dawid Malan at short midwicket.

Smith and Marsh guided Australia to 165-4 at stumps - trailing by 137 - but Ball thought the bowlers had stuck to their tactics well in Brisbane.

"We have our plans for each batter and we feel we executed them almost to perfection," he said.

"With Warner, we starved him of the strike, then there was a bit of a loose shot to get the wicket. We executed that really well today."

Ball said captain Joe Root and bowling consultant Shane Bond should take credit for an encouraging start from the England attack.

"Bondy and Rooty have spent a lot of time looking at the stats and where batters score runs in their first few balls and overs," said Ball.

"The amount of time those two have put in is really showing out on the field.

"We had a meeting the other day when we had a lot of analysis and a lot of stuff on each player. It's great for the bowlers to go out there and know where their batsmen's weak areas are."