'Barca not interested in signing Goretzka'

The Schalke midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, but the Catalan side will not be making a bid

Barcelona will not be pursuing a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has made over 120 appearances for the Bundesliga side, and is widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Germany.

Club scout Ariedo Braida has watched Goreztka in action, but he does not feel that he yet fits the elite requirements needed to play at Camp Nou.

"He is certainly a great player, but for Barcelona it is too soon," said Braida.

"I travel around the world in search of great talent, but our demands are extremely high."

Goretzka has won 10 caps for Germany, scoring one goal, and has also been linked with Bayern Munich.