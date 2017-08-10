'Barkley will stay at Everton' - Koeman confirms no offers made for Spurs target

The Toffees boss says the attacking midfielder will remain at the club as there have been no offers for the England international

Ross Barkley will stay at Everton despite his contract situation as the club have not received any offers for the midfielder, says Ronald Koeman.

The Everton manager previously confirmed Barkley would be sold following his refusal to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Barkley, who will miss the start of the season as he is recovering from groin surgery, was a reported target for Tottenham, but Koeman is now ready to keep the England international in his squad due to a lack of interest in the 23-year-old.

"I don't have any update," said Koeman. "There is no offer on the table for Ross, that means he will stay at Everton.

"The player has a one year contract and there is no offer. Maybe the club will not accept an offer because he is a good, young, English player. If somebody wants to buy Ross it's a big deal.

"If there is no interest then he will stay and be part of the team. I respect every personal ambition of every player. He is still training with Everton, he is part of the team and training in a good way."

Everton have brought in players including Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen in a bid to break into the Premier League's top six after last season's seventh-place finish, while negotiations are ongoing with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

But Koeman accepts it will still be tough for his side, who lost star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in a £75million deal, because of the transfers completed by the teams above them in the table.

"We have big ambitions," Koeman said ahead of Everton's Premier League opener at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

"At the end of the transfer window, it’s more realistic to speak about what is possible. We have spent money, but everyone is spending and looking for the best players. Teams like Manchester City and United will be stronger. We know it's a big fight and it's difficult to go through the big clubs.

"If we can do the business we want then we're stronger than last season. It's difficult. we're changing a lot at Everton on the pitch and off the pitch. It's important to grow, but it is difficult because you need one or two big clubs struggling and then maybe you can make the next step."