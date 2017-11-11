'Being behind Milner was f****d up' - Moreno airs Liverpool frustration

Alberto Moreno admits being forced to pay second fiddle to makeshift left-back James Milner at Liverpool in 2016-17 was “f****d up”.

Despite having a natural option to fill that position, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp often chose to favour a right-footed player who was being pushed back from midfield.

Milner impressed as defensive cover, with the 31-year-old England international renowned for his versatility.

Moreno has come back into favour this season, but the Spain international concedes that he has endured periods of frustration since Klopp inherited the reins at Anfield.

He told reporters ahead of a possible outing for his country against Costa Rica on Saturday: “It has been strange.

“He [Klopp] arrived and I played every game, then at the start of the next season I disappeared.

