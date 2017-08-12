'Best players need to return,' Brown Ideye wants China-based players back in Super Eagles

The 28-year-old forward wants the Super Eagles gaffer to consider China-based players for the crucial games against the Indomitable Lions next month

Tianjin Teda forward Brown Ideye has urged Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr to invite the Chinese Super League players for next month’s World Cup qualifying games against Cameroon.

Ideye disclosed that the Nigeria internationals based in China deserve invitation for the crucial games ahead and still have a huge role to play in the team.

The Super Eagles remain at the summit in group F with six points from two games and will continue their qualification quest for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia against the Afcon champions on September 1 in Uyo.

And the former Olympaikos forward believes captain John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins merit a call-up in the Rohr's squad following their outstanding displays in their clubs.

“It is going to be tough against the African champions when you consider their physical strength and their record against us, but that is why I think the coach should look at his list before he makes it public,” Ideye told The Guardian.

“Mikel is the captain of the team and his inspiration is certainly needed. Odion is big and strong and can match the Cameroonians strength for strength, while the team has not really struggled for goals since I have been in it.

“I either score or assist a team mate to score and this is because of my orientation that football is a team game so I always play well with my teammates right from when I starred alongside Emenike up till the Zambia and Algeria game when we all worked hard as a team to win.

“It is the prerogative of the coach though, but we have reached a point where our best players need to return to win this thing for Nigeria, as we cannot afford to miss out on the World Cup.

“I have played my part well, we all have. I want to be there to represent my country and I am sure we all do and we must capitalize on the understanding and experience of the likes of me, Mikel and Ighalo.”