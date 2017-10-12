'Better than Neymar and Hazard' - Costa hailed as 'the best' by Atletico team-mate Filipe Luis

Diego Costa is “the best” in the eyes of Filipe Luis, with the striker held in higher regard than Neymar and Eden Hazard by his Atletico Madrid team-mate.

The 29-year-old has returned to the Spanish capital after three seasons in England with Chelsea, during which time he helped the Blues to two Premier League titles.

A protracted chase has seen a £57 million deal put in place, with Atletico set to push the agreement through once their transfer ban is lifted in January.

Brazil international Luis is delighted to have Costa back - having also played alongside him at Stamford Bridge - with the powerful forward having shown his talismanic qualities in the past to earn a standing among the greats of the modern era.

"[Costa] is the best I have played with," Luis told El Mundo.

"I have seen [Juan Carlos] Valeron do things nobody could do. Neymar and [Eden] Hazard are amazing talents, but the player who gave me most trophies was Diego Costa.

“He always scores the opening goal. Because it is one thing to score 30 goals with hat-tricks in easy wins, and another that 20 of those 30 goals are enough to win 1-0. Nobody does that as well as Diego Costa."

