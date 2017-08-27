'Bizarre!' - Fans react to Liverpool dropping Mignolet for Karius

There was plenty of outrage over Jurgen Klopp making a change in goal ahead of facing Arsenal, but not all the reaction was negative...

Jurgen Klopp has decided to shake things up for Liverpool ahead of their big match against Arsenal, prompting a flurry of reaction from fans.

Simon Mignolet, who has started all of Liverpool’s competitive games this season, including the 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim that secured the club’s advancement to the Champions League group stage, has been dropped for Loris Karius .

Karius arrived at Anfield last season and was expected to establish himself as the Reds's No.1 but ended up losing his place to Mignolet by the end of the campaign.

Belgium international Mignolet went onto help the club secure a top-four place in the league and has already made some key saves for Klopp's side this term, including a penalty against Hoffenheim.

Naturally, there are some fans and pundits who feel Klopp has made a mistake ahead of the showdown with the Gunners.

Very, very harsh on Simon Mignolet. Done nothing to warrant being dropped. Decision also places huge scrutiny on how Karius performs. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 27, 2017

Dropping a keeper who has done nothing wrong also puts a huge amount of pressure on the man taking his place. #LFC https://t.co/NnPycnnUjK — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 27, 2017

#Klopp and #mignolet were all hugs after Hoffenheim, what's happened in the last few days? — LFCZA 🇿🇦 (@LFCZA) August 27, 2017

When Liverpool fans realise Karius, Moreno and Lovren will all start today. pic.twitter.com/DGbzOPnpRQ — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 27, 2017

In the FA Cup against Pub FC, you can play Karius all you want, but Arsenal 3rd game into the season, when Migs has been good? Very bizarre. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 27, 2017

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the rumours that continue to surround Philippe Coutinho, a few references to Mignolet being Barcelona’s latest target cropped up.

Mignolet has been dropped from #LFC 's squad today, despite having no injury/illness.



Barca going after ANOTHER Liverpool player?! pic.twitter.com/59jTtujEWp — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 27, 2017

Simon Mignolet will miss tomorrow's game after handing in a transfer request in light of Barcelona's interest regarding a transfer. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBadNews) August 26, 2017

However, there were also plenty of people who thought this was much ado about nothing. Some cited Mignolet as a player who is far from undroppable, while others just found the negativity around Karius unbearable.

To sum up my feelings over the whole Mignolet being dropped news pic.twitter.com/lq7wgEBB62 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 27, 2017

It's actually crazy the way people are reacting to Mignolet apparently getting dropped



You would think Klopp is after dropping Buffon.... — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 27, 2017

I've got a crazy conspiracy theory.



Maybe ... just maybe ... Karius impressed in training and ... you know ... earned an opportunity. — Jason Roberts (@_JasonRoberts_) August 27, 2017

Whether he starts or not, back whichever keeper lines up tomorrow. Karius is more than good enough for Liverpool and better than Mignolet. pic.twitter.com/0skcldh7CM — Mik (@MikLFC) August 26, 2017

Strange timing, but have no issue with Klopp dropping Mignolet for Karius. Much better suited to his system in the long term. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) August 27, 2017

When someone says Danny Ward deserves to play over Karius because he's 'young' and 'has shown potential' pic.twitter.com/AozAtaaliv — Si (@PhantomGoal) August 26, 2017

Of course, after 90 minutes against Arsenal, many of these opinions will likely change. A Liverpool victory may well see these Mignolet fans forget all about him while a loss could see the Karius faithful look back at the Belgian keeper with wistful eyes.