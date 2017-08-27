'Bizarre!' - Fans react to Liverpool dropping Mignolet for Karius

There was plenty of outrage over Jurgen Klopp making a change in goal ahead of facing Arsenal, but not all the reaction was negative...

Jurgen Klopp has decided to shake things up for Liverpool ahead of their big match against Arsenal, prompting a flurry of reaction from fans.

Simon Mignolet, who has started all of Liverpool’s competitive games this season, including the 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim that secured the club’s advancement to the Champions League group stage, has been dropped for Loris Karius .

Karius arrived at Anfield last season and was expected to establish himself as the Reds's No.1 but ended up losing his place to Mignolet by the end of the campaign.

Belgium international Mignolet went onto help the club secure a top-four place in the league and has already made some key saves for Klopp's side this term, including a penalty against Hoffenheim.

Naturally, there are some fans and pundits who feel Klopp has made a mistake ahead of the showdown with the Gunners.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the rumours that continue to surround Philippe Coutinho, a few references to Mignolet being Barcelona’s latest target cropped up.

However, there were also plenty of people who thought this was much ado about nothing. Some cited Mignolet as a player who is far from undroppable, while others just found the negativity around Karius unbearable.

Of course, after 90 minutes against Arsenal, many of these opinions will likely change. A Liverpool victory may well see these Mignolet fans forget all about him while a loss could see the Karius faithful look back at the Belgian keeper with wistful eyes.

