'That is the board's job' - Wenger speaks out over Ancelotti to Arsenal links

The Gunners boss is happy to focus purely on playing matters while reports link the former Bayern boss to his post at the Emirates Stadium

Arsene Wenger declined to endorse Carlo Ancelotti as a possible successor as Arsenal manager, stating that it would be the club's board that picks his replacement.

Ancelotti was sacked at Bayern Munich after little more than a year in the job, following a tough start to the 2017-18 season and rumours of player unrest at the Bundesliga giants.

With three Champions League titles at AC Milan and Real Madrid, however, and four league crowns in England, Italy, Spain and Germany, few coaches can boast a track record at the elite level like Ancelotti's.

That silverware haul has reportedly brought the Italian into the gaze of Arsenal, with Wenger's future still uncertain despite signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season.

But Wenger insists it will be those in charge in the boardroom that decide who will eventually replace him.

"I don't know who will replace me at Arsenal," he fired to beIN SPORTS when asked if he would recommend Ancelotti as his heir.

"When you are manager of a club you have to work like you're there forever, because it demands total commitment.

"I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well. My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club. The job of my board is to choose the next manager.

"I don't want to do the job of my board."

Wenger celebrated his 20th anniversary at Arsenal last season, a spell which has seen the club lift three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

But a failure to qualify for the Champions League last term for the first time in his two-decade reign has lent extra weight to the 'Wenger Out' campaign that has seen fans call for the Frenchman to leave.