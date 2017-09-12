'Boboye is one of Nigeria’s best coaches’ - Ikechukwu on Plateau United's title win

The Olukoya Boys gaffer has praised the Peace Boys handler labeling him as one of the best in the country

MFM head coach Fidelis Ikechukwu says Kennedy Boboye as one of the best coaches in the country following Plateau United's title success.

Ikechukwu's men missed the coveted crown following a 2-1 defeat at El Kanemi Warriors, gifting the Peace Boys the league diadem after a final day 2-0 win over Enugu Rangers.

Regardless, the Olukoya Boys' gaffer, whose side qualified for the Caf Champions League admits his opposite fought hard for the trophy and deserved the title.

"Plateau United are a wonderful team with a great coach in Kennedy Boboye," Ikechukwu told Goal.

"They deserve the title. As far as I'm concerned, Boboye is one of the best coaches in Nigeria. You need to respect people, you be faithful and say the truth when you see one.

"When people are good, they are good and don't need to be the enemy of anyone. He is one of the coaches I look up to and have a lot to learn from him.

"When we come together, we sit and joke and exchange ideas. Nigeria have good coaches and Boboye is one of them. As the youngest coach in the league, I'm hoping that one day I will be like them."