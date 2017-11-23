'Bodyline' hype falls flat as Australia's quicks labour at the Gabba

The way Australia told it, all leave was cancelled for the bone surgeons of Brisbane. English batsmen would stumble out of the Gabba with thousand-yard stares. But while there was rain on the first day, there was no reign of terror.

The scaremongers promised mayhem. Mitchell Johnson times three, and “Poms in fear and present danger,” in the words of the local Courier Mail, who led their front page with: “BODYLINE.”

Somebody in that office had some fun: “Australia’s brutal pace attack must use a merciless blast of Bodyline bowling to terrify the Poms out of the Gabba Test, legend Shane Warne has demanded.”

Warne’s call was a continuation of Australia’s psychological forays, from Nathan Lyon’s scattergun taunts to Steve Smith, the captain, saying of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins: "I think back to 2013-14, when Mitchell was bowling in the nets - these guys are just as nasty, if not more nasty, to be perfectly honest.”

The Brisbane Courier Mail attempted to whip the locals into a frenzy with their front page lauding Australia's pace attack