'Bodyline' hype falls flat as Australia's quicks labour at the Gabba
The way Australia told it, all leave was cancelled for the bone surgeons of Brisbane. English batsmen would stumble out of the Gabba with thousand-yard stares. But while there was rain on the first day, there was no reign of terror.
The scaremongers promised mayhem. Mitchell Johnson times three, and “Poms in fear and present danger,” in the words of the local Courier Mail, who led their front page with: “BODYLINE.”
Somebody in that office had some fun: “Australia’s brutal pace attack must use a merciless blast of Bodyline bowling to terrify the Poms out of the Gabba Test, legend Shane Warne has demanded.”
Warne’s call was a continuation of Australia’s psychological forays, from Nathan Lyon’s scattergun taunts to Steve Smith, the captain, saying of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins: "I think back to 2013-14, when Mitchell was bowling in the nets - these guys are just as nasty, if not more nasty, to be perfectly honest.”
The cartoonish nature of the threats failed to disturb England’s pre-Test equanimity, and neglected to take account of the slowness of the Gabba pitch. There was another big gap in the argument. Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood were all virgins in home Ashes Tests. To expect them to match the nous of Johnson four years ago (much less, Lillee and Thompson) was to mistake them for seasoned Ashes destroyers.
Threats had become mantras. Warne wrote: “The Australians must go after the Poms with aggression - plenty of short stuff - and really set the tone for the rest of the Ashes matches.” The Gabba pitch will become harder and faster, but bouncers are nobody’s automatic right. The conditions and the bowlers have to be on song.
Drunk on hype, the Gabba crowd settled in for a bloodbath but instead watched Australia’s quicks try to beat the bat rather than batter the body. Eight overs in, the mob had seen a solitary bumper, from Starc, past the back of James Vince, whose lugubrious demeanour earlier in the week was misleading.
Vince played Australia’s fast bowling beautifully, until being run out by Lyon, the agent provocateur, who upstaged the three Australian pacemen with a brilliant one-handed pick-up to dismiss Vince for 83.
The ‘Lizard of Oz,’ as one British paper called Lyon, turned 30 in the week he set the bar high for himself by mocking Matt Prior and saying he hoped Australia would “end” England Test careers. Lyon needed a good performance to match that level of mischief, and to get his retaliation in first against the Barmy Army, who will give him no peace.
Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood are too good not to cause havoc at points between here and Sydney. But already they can feel the heat of scrutiny. After Alastair Cook fell for two, Vince and Mark Stoneman were more comfortable against Australia’s pace attack than they were Lyon’s slower probing.
Finally, 23 overs in, proper contact was made with a tender part of England’s anatomy: Vince’s unmentionables. But Australia’s pundits wanted more. “There isn’t any real nastiness,” complained Warne, who wanted Starc “unleashed” and thought it all “a bit too nice.”
The Nasty Party, as Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood were supposed to be, were urged by Warne and others to bowl “right at the badge.”
Yet you could see them striving for line and length - for respectability - more than fractures. One radio station bemoaned a “lack of aggression.” This is what happens when you set three bowlers up as the terrible trio of the opposition’s nightmares, only to find a slow pitch and inexperience getting in the way.
To talk of psychological breakthroughs after one day of a 25-day event is folly, especially after Cummins, who took two wickets, trapped Joe Root lbw for 15 as England fought their way to 196-4 at the close.
The claim however that England would disappear in a maelstrom of chin-high bounce was overblown, for a day, at least. As if to prove that point, two spinners claimed the stage late on: Lyon with ball, Moeen Ali with bat. The “scars” from Johnson’s bowling four years ago are from another time. Australia will have to inflict new ones, not open the old ones up.