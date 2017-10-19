'Bordering on blackmail' - FA embroiled in institutional racism row over Aluko claims

Chief executive Martin Glenn denied that he'd tried to force the former England women's international to clear the FA of institutional racism

FA chief executive Martin Glenn denied behaviour "bordering on blackmail" towards Eniola Aluko amid claims that he tried to force the England women's international to say the organisation is not institutionally racist.

Aluko and Glenn were giving evidence to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday in relation to the FA's handling of the Mark Sampson affair.

Sampson was sacked as England manager last month on account of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

That controversy emerged after the 35-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal inquiry and an initial report by independent barrister Katharine Newton with regards to discrimination allegations made by England players, including Aluko.

But new findings submitted to Newton meant Sampson was shown to have made remarks that were "discriminatory on the grounds of race" towards Aluko and international team-mate Drew Spence.

The FA issued an apology to both players as Aluko faced the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who has been capped 102 times by England but has not made an international appearance since airing her grievances with Sampson, said she felt "vindicated" by the apology.

But a string of potentially damaging revelations followed for the national governing body, not least her accusation that Glenn requested a statement that she "categorically refused to write" when a settlement of £80,000 for the player was being discussed.

Speaking alongside FA chairman Greg Clarke, technical director Dan Ashworth and human resources director Rachel Brace, Glenn responded by saying his objections were simply related to a tweet posted by Aluko on the issue.

He told the committee: "On August 30 Eniola tweeted: 'At least we now know the FA's stance on derogatory racial remarks by an England manager. Ignore, deny, endorse. In that order'.