Who's the boss? Tunisian club to appoint new manager based on fan poll

CA Bizertin Club have decided to put the important decision of choosing a successor to the ousted Al-Asaad Al-Daridi in the hands of their supporters

Tunisian side CA Bizertin Club have taken the remarkable decision to appoint their new manager based on the result of a supporters poll.

Normally, teams think long and hard about who to hand the reins to, with those at the very top of the club making the ultimate decision.

Bizertin have opted to break from tradition and put the call into the hands of their fans.

Those choosing to cast a vote have until Sunday to make their selection, with a six-man shortlist from which to select.

With Al-Asaad Al-Daridi having been removed from his post, the vacancy must be filled by someone.

Among the contenders is Frenchman Bertrand Marchand and Serbian coach Ratko Dostanic, who would be taking in a second spell at the helm if appointed.

Khaled ben Yehia, Waleed Thabet, Hamid Ramdana and Adel el Selemy are also in the running.

Al-Daridi left the club amid financial disagreements, with Bizertin in a healthy position in the Tunisian top-flight.

The club currently sit third in the table having taken 16 points from eight games so far.