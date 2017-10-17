'Bring back Claudio' - Lineker suggests Ranieri solution for Leicester

The Foxes controversially parted with their Premier League title-winning coach last season and have now axed his successor

Gary Lineker has called on Leicester to bring Claudio Ranieri back to the club in the wake of Craig Shakespeare’s departure.

The Foxes, who swept to a remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2015-16, have decided to take drastic action in the dugout once again.

Ranieri was removed from his post in February, with former assistant Shakespeare taking the reins following an initial stint as caretaker coach.

He too has now been relieved of his duties, with Leicester having collected just one win this season to sit inside the relegation zone.

Former Foxes striker Lineker has cheekily suggested that a call should be put in to Ranieri, although the Italian is currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester. Bring back Claudio. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

A return to the King Power Stadium for Ranieri appears unlikely, given the manner in which he was dumped less than a year after delivering Leicester’s finest moment.

Whoever is handed the reins, Lineker has warned that Leicester are now paying the price of the “ineptitude” of those behind the scenes.

With the club having defied the odds to beat the established elite to the Premier league crown, they now find themselves sliding alarmingly in the opposite direction.

Was always a miracle, but it’s even more remarkable really that Leicester won the league given the ineptitude of those that run the club. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

Leicester’s solitary success in top-flight competition this season came back in August against Brighton.

They have suffered three defeats and collected three draws since then, with their last outing seeing them held 1-1 at home by West Brom.