'De Bruyne can match Messi and Ronaldo' - Martinez hails Man City star

Kevin De Bruyne’s form at Manchester City can see him reach the levels of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says Roberto Martinez.

The Belgian has been a talismanic figure for the Premier League leaders this season, contributing three goals and nine assists across all competitions.

He has often been the man for the big occasion, with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola once again bringing the best out of a top creative talent.

The Catalan once did likewise with Messi at Barcelona, while competing against Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo, and Martinez believes De Bruyne is capable of joining that duo at the top of the global game.

"Absolutely [he can],” the Belgium national team head coach told ESPN FC.

“I think when you see the players that you mention [Messi and Ronaldo], obviously you have to become consistent with your performances in order to reach that level. That happens over the course of a few seasons.

"The level of performance that Kevin is having this season and the level of performance he had last campaign shows you that he has the potential of reaching those highs. And there are not many players that you could say that about."

