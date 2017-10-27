'Bullsh*t!' - Conte blasts Chelsea player unrest rumours in fiery press conference

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has attacked rumours that his Premier League title champions have turned against him this season.

UK newspaper The Sun claimed that players had been texting former Chelsea No.2 Steve Holland to suggest that they no longer had a healthy relationship with Conte, although the story has been been pulled from its website.

Chelsea 8/13 to beat Bournemouth

Holland left his role in the summer to be England assistant coach working under Gareth Southgate and the reports had claimed that Chelsea players felt overworked in training in 2017-18. He is thought to have sent text messages to Conte and others at Chelsea to say that the story was untrue, while Conte publicly fumed at the rumours in Friday's press conference.

“Around us there is a lot of bullsh*t," he told reporters ahead of Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday. "I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers [at Chelsea].

"A lot of bullsh*t. They try to create problems between me, the club and the players. If someone is happy to continue to write this I answer very well in the past. I am answering very well about these different issues.

"This is a lack of respect. I can accept they wrote the club is ready to sack me and the story with the players. I can accept this but to put another person in this way [Holland], I think this is incorrect and it is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me I am sorry 'that this is not true'.

"Why put another person in this bullsh*t? If you want to hit me, hit me. This is incorrect and I hate this type of situation.”

Conte confirmed that Holland sent him a message to confirm that the newspaper rumours about players contacting him are not true #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 27, 2017