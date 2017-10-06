'I cannot even play with the second team' - Vermaelen airs frustration at Barcelona blocking transfer

Thomas Vermaelen is a frustrated figure at Barcelona, with the defender denied a transfer and now completely out of favour.

The 31-year-old had been hoping to secure a move away from Camp Nou over the summer, having seen Roma opt against taking up the option of a making a 2016-17 loan deal permanent.

Vermaelen was, however, prevented from leaving Catalunya, despite being so far down the pecking order at Barca that he is currently unable to get a game for their reserve side.

The former Arsenal centre-half told Belgian publication La Derniere Heure: "The club told me that I couldn't leave.

"I had to stay in spite of the interest of several clubs, now I cannot even play with the second team, it is a difficult situation."

Despite being short of minutes at club level, Vermaelen is currently away with the Belgium national team and hoping to figure in their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.

"It would be positive, of course, if I could return to Barcelona after having played some minutes," he added.

"Then they will see that I'm ready if the club needs me."

Thomas Vermaelen Barcelona blocked move More