'He will be cautious' - Dalglish expects Mou's Man Utd to sit back at Anfield

The Liverpool legend believes the Manchester side will revert to a more conservative style for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's attacking Liverpool

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish expects Jose Mourinho to adopt a defensive approach when his undefeated Manchester United travel to Anfield on Saturday.

United have enjoyed a free-scoring start to the Premier League season, netting 21 goals in seven matches to be level with neighbours Manchester City atop the table.

Dalglish, however, believes United will revert to a more conservative style for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's attacking Liverpool, just like they did for last season's scoreless stalemate on Merseyside.

"Three years ago, Jose brought Chelsea up to do a job and they did it really well, so for me there's no blame apportioned to him because Liverpool missed out on the title. He was very professional, utterly clinical, and you cannot criticise him for that," Dalglish told the Mirror.

"He came back to Anfield with Manchester United last year with a similar philosophy, but there are no rules which say you can't play defensively, and they almost snatched it at the end when Zlatan Ibrahimovic had that chance.

"And when he comes back for this game, I'm sure he will be cautious again because this is United's first game against one of the so-called top six.

"With respect to other Premier League teams, these are the games that might decide who lifts the trophy in May.

"Mourinho has a knack of knowing how to win games, and if he thinks his best chance is to shut up shop, he's entitled to do that – but for us, Jurgen Klopp will be the complete opposite. He's not interested in a draw, he only wants a victory.

"That suits everyone at Liverpool - players, fans, himself – because that's why he was asked to take on the job in the first place.

"I'm sure the fans are more than happy with what he's done and they will want him to continue with the same attacking intent."