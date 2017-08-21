'Celtic star Tierney could play for Arsenal or Man Utd'

The left-back has been described as 'Scotland's best player' and has been tipped to make an impact in the Premier League

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney could soon play for a Premier League title contender, according to Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.

Tierney has starred for club and country since breaking through at Celtic in 2015-16, winning four international caps and claiming back-to-back PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year Awards.

The 20-year-old left-back has been earmarked as a future Celtic captain and recently wore the armband in a Scottish League Cup win over Kilmarnock, showcasing his versatility with an impressive performance in central defence.

Adam, capped 26 times by Scotland, insists it is only a matter of time until his countryman makes a move to one of England's top clubs.

"Tierney is Scotland’s best player now – he is different to anything else we have got," Adam told the Daily Record.

"He is the next one who could go to a Premier League club and play regularly. He could play for a Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United without a doubt.

"His hunger, desire and quality make him the best we have produced for years.

"Brendan Rodgers has done a great job with him at Celtic and the fact he loves the club is a bonus."

Celtic manager Rodgers has previously voiced his confidence that Tierney will remain at Parkhead for the foreseeable future.

"He’s a Celtic player with another four years on his contract," the former Liverpool boss said in May.

"He absolutely loves it here but I would expect the very biggest clubs in the most competitive leagues to be interested in him because he's a huge talent."