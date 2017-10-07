'The champagnes are out of the chillers' - Nigeria's Russia 2018 qualification sends Twitter into meltdown

Super sub Alex Iwobi secured the Super Eagles' passage to the next year's showpiece and fans on the social media were left in ecstasy

Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup after defeating Zambia 1-0 on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi's second half goal stood as the only difference in the encounter, as Gernot Rohr's men maintained their spot atop Group B.

And victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium sent the social media into a frenzy as football enthusiasts celebrated the Super Eagles' qualification for the World Cup in Russia.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes