'The champagnes are out of the chillers' - Nigeria's Russia 2018 qualification sends Twitter into meltdown

Super sub Alex Iwobi secured the Super Eagles' passage to the next year's showpiece and fans on the social media were left in ecstasy

Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup after defeating Zambia 1-0 on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi's second half goal stood as the only difference in the encounter, as Gernot Rohr's men maintained their spot atop Group B.

And victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium sent the social media into a frenzy as football enthusiasts celebrated the Super Eagles' qualification for the World Cup in Russia.

They say Russia is cold. We are still coming! Haha! Congratulations to the Super Eagles and all Nigerians! #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/RX64q4PUcR — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 7, 2017

Nigeria; we are going to Russia to play World Cup next year, and we are the first country from Africa to qualify for the tournament. #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/whGVdRR4gY — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 7, 2017

Best thing about this group of Super Eagles players is how happy they are when it's time to play games for Nigeria. Passion for the colours. — Gallião Pequeno (@Cerebrone) October 7, 2017

Considering the group we just absolutely steamrolled, Gernot Rohr deserves all my plaudits, totally spot on man and game management — Alajo™| Russia 2018 (@Sam_is_cray) October 7, 2017

Somewhere in the Nest of Champions...the Champagnes are out of the chiller! #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/xWsPS1m8dX — Tolu Olasoji (@Tollexrism) October 7, 2017

We're going to Russia! We're a nation that wins together when we are 100% behind a team. Nigerians aren't 'criminals'. Nigerians are winners — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 7, 2017

Russia, here we come. The World Cup is within reach. Reach for it @NGSuperEagles , reach for it! 180 million Nigerians are 100% behind you! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 7, 2017